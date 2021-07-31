CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.88%. CubeSmart updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. 1,068,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

