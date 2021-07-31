Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.450-$15.100 EPS.

Shares of DECK traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.85. 381,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $415.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.62.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.