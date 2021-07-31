Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 194,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.68. 217,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.35. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.67% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

