Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Grows By 50.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICR remained flat at $$3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.