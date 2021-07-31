Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,567,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,256. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Asia LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325,200 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $4,137,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

