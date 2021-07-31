Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.70. 98,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

