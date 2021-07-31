Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.57 ($54.79).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIGHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.