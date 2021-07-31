Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Expands By 71.3%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the June 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NESRF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NESRF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 10,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99. Northern Star Resources has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

