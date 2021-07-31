Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,737. The company has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43. Novartis has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

