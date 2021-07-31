Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFCSF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

