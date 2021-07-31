$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report sales of $9.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.63 million to $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LPTH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 132,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.