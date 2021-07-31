Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.97. 241,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 667,605 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.