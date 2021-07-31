The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Update

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 30th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in The New Home by 177.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 508,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 324,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Home by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New Home by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Home by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Home in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The New Home from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NWHM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.90. 135,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,736. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.54. The New Home has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.02%.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

