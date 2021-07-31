Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 265 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $127,559,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $529.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.56. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $532.33. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

