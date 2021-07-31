SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.80%.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 566,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

