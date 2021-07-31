Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $154.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

