Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post $17.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.34 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.31 billion to $73.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.67. 798,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,918. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

