Gradient Investments LLC Has $50.81 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.86. 70,440,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

