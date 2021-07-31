Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.