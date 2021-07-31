Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,444,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.31. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

