Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $440.40. 2,730,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.