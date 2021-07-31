Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $46.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.74. 193,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,501. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $510,851. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

