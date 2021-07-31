v.systems (VSYS) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, v.systems has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,258,043,737 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,435,273 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

