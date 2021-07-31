Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

FPRUY stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

