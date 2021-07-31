Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

FPRUY stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

