First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 175,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

