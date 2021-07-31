Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Decreases By 60.5%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. 59,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,617 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,732,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

