Short Interest in Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Drops By 59.4%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Kaya stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 15,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. Kaya has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Kaya Company Profile
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.