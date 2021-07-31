Short Interest in Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Drops By 59.4%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kaya stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 15,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. Kaya has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

