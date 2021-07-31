Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. The stock had a trading volume of 146,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,320. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.70.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.