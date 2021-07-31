Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Perficient updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 578,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,957. Perficient has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

