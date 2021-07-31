Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ICPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 426,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,839. The firm has a market cap of $573.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $55.59.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.