OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 92,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 3.96.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.