Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

