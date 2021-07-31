Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Perficient updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

