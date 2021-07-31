M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $53.32. 556,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

