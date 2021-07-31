Analysts Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Price Target at C$11.94

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOOD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

FOOD traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.62. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$6.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

