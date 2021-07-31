$218.21 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $218.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.65 million and the lowest is $215.17 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $184.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $875.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

ADUS stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,581. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

