Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

WAB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.87. 894,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

