Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.23%. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ESTA traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.29. 100,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $88.66.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.