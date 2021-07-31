Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 90.5% in July

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on EBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EBR stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $7.82. 1,065,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,227. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.94. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

