-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock traded down $4.13 on Monday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

