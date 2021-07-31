Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings per share of $4.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the lowest is $3.90. Amgen reported earnings per share of $4.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $16.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $20.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.54. 2,284,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,534. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

