NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $167.51. 5,364,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,510. The company has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.