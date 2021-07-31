HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $517.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

