AICHAIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One AICHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AICHAIN has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $118,373.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AICHAIN Profile

AIT is a coin. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 coins. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network. “

