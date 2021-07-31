Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.
Big Rock Brewery stock remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Big Rock Brewery has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 0.49.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile
