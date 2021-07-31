Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.

Big Rock Brewery stock remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Big Rock Brewery has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

