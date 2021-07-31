IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.45. 195,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

