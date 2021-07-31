Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Announces Earnings Results

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 1,417,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

