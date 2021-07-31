Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in July

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. 68,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.