Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $114.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

