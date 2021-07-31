Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Update

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTTV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,419,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
