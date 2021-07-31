Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Update

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTTV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,419,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

